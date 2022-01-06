Sushmita Sen becomes fan of Pakistani singer Danyal Zafar

(@FahadShabbir)

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th , 2022) Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen has become fan of a Pakistani singer Danyal Zafar.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a video clip in which both Sushmita and her daughter are seen enjoying song Udd Chaliye sung by Danyal Zafar.

She wrote, “The breeze, the drive, the open skies and Alisah favourite song on repeat.” She called the song a vibe and thanked her friend, Rohit Bhatkar for introducing her to Danyal’s music.

She also wrote, , “Omg!! What!!! No way!!! Couldn’t be happier knowing y’all are vibin’ to the track and it made its way to add to such a beautiful experience y’all seem to be having! The drive, the breeze, and the open skies!! This was exactly what I dreamt for the track to do and you’ve made that dream come true! Thank you so much! honoured beyond what words can express!! .

”

The actress also said, “The man himself” appreciating her video. “What a beautiful message, forever cherished, jaan meri. Your voice and this song make the heart vibe. It is a blessing to have the power to connect people and their dreams beyond geography! Stay wonderful,”