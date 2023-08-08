Open Menu

Sushmita Sen's Upcoming Web Series 'Taali' Goes Viral

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 08, 2023 | 02:05 PM

Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes viral

The teaser sheds light on Shreegauri Sawant's transformation into a mother and her determined struggle to gain official recognition for the third gender across India.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2023) A compelling trailer has taken the internet by storm, showcasing Sushmita Sen's latest web series "Taali," where she brings to life the remarkable story of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant.

The teaser sheds light on Shreegauri Sawant's transformation into a mother and her determined struggle to gain official recognition for the third gender across India. Both the actor and the creators of the series share this significant narrative.

Sen's captivating on-screen presence immediately captures the viewers' attention, evoking empathy for the challenging circumstances presented.

Sen delivers a powerful performance as the resolute Shreegauri Sawant, confronting challenges head-on – from her lifelong desire to become a parent, her physical journey from Ganesh to Gauri, and ultimately her integration into the transgender community.

The series culminates in a landmark Supreme Court battle for the rights of the transgender community.

Sushmita Sen has unveiled the teaser on her social media platforms, accompanied by the caption, “Gauri aa gayi hai. Apne swabhimaan, sammaan aur swatantrata ki kahaani lekar. Taali - Bajayenge nahi, bajwayenge! Taali on JioCinema, streaming free from August 15 onwards.”

Starting from August 15, JioCinema will premiere "Taali," directed by National Film Awards winner Ravi Jadhav. The series delves into the extraordinary life of Shreegauri Sawant, shedding light on her struggles, triumphs, and the ongoing battle for recognition and acceptance within the transgender community.

Related Topics

India Storm Supreme Court Internet Film And Movies Social Media Resolute August From Share

Recent Stories

DoE launches building safety inspections for lique ..

DoE launches building safety inspections for liquefied petroleum gas systems

6 minutes ago
 New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' a ..

New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' ahead of Pakistan's Independenc ..

28 minutes ago
 Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotiv ..

Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotive products made from up to 70% ..

1 hour ago
 DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to stre ..

DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to strengthen collaborative action ag ..

1 hour ago
 DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

1 hour ago
 DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in ..

DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in H1 2023

1 hour ago
PM launches health insurance card scheme for worki ..

PM launches health insurance card scheme for working journalists, artists

2 hours ago
 US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's ar ..

US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's arrest

2 hours ago
 Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, sa ..

Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, says Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives written message from King o ..

UAE President receives written message from King of Morocco discussing bilateral ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz