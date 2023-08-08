(@Abdulla99267510)

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2023) A compelling trailer has taken the internet by storm, showcasing Sushmita Sen's latest web series "Taali," where she brings to life the remarkable story of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant.

The teaser sheds light on Shreegauri Sawant's transformation into a mother and her determined struggle to gain official recognition for the third gender across India. Both the actor and the creators of the series share this significant narrative.

Sen's captivating on-screen presence immediately captures the viewers' attention, evoking empathy for the challenging circumstances presented.

Sen delivers a powerful performance as the resolute Shreegauri Sawant, confronting challenges head-on – from her lifelong desire to become a parent, her physical journey from Ganesh to Gauri, and ultimately her integration into the transgender community.

The series culminates in a landmark Supreme Court battle for the rights of the transgender community.

Sushmita Sen has unveiled the teaser on her social media platforms, accompanied by the caption, “Gauri aa gayi hai. Apne swabhimaan, sammaan aur swatantrata ki kahaani lekar. Taali - Bajayenge nahi, bajwayenge! Taali on JioCinema, streaming free from August 15 onwards.”

Starting from August 15, JioCinema will premiere "Taali," directed by National Film Awards winner Ravi Jadhav. The series delves into the extraordinary life of Shreegauri Sawant, shedding light on her struggles, triumphs, and the ongoing battle for recognition and acceptance within the transgender community.