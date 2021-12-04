Swara Bhaskar addresses stereotype questions around adopting child

(@FahadShabbir)

The actress says that people often raise typical and stereotypical questions about women who want to adopt a child, saying that ‘Oh, you know, now you won’t get married’ or ‘who will marry you and etc,’.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2021) Swara Bhaskar, a Bollywood actress, has spoken up about the typical stereotypes and concerns attached to women who want to adopt a child.

“There are very typical concerns that people have like ‘Oh, you know, now you won't get married’, or ‘Who will marry you’, and I did hear that from some people. But I have to say that overwhelmingly, I had a lot of support from my parents, my brother, my sister-in-law, my close friends and family,” said Swara while talking to Free Press Journal.

Swara’s reaction came after a month she sparked frenzy amongst her fans with her decision to adopt a child and invited criticism from keyboard critics.

The actress also talked about adoption process, admitting that she was treated like any other prospective parent who wishes to have a child.

She said, adoption process involved several steps including background checks and that happened with me as well. I was not treated any differently. “The officials that I spoke to were very helpful in explaining the procedure to me, but no special favour was given,” said Bhaskar.

“Like everyone, I’m now on the waiting list. I don’t know how many years it will take for me to actually be assigned a child, it’s a random lottery system, you cannot choose if a child is allotted to you,” she added.