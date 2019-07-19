Swedish prosecutor seeks longer detention for rapper ASAP Rocky

(@Aneesah05582539)

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :A Swedish prosecutor on Friday requested the extension of US rapper ASAP Rocky's detention on suspicion of assault after a street brawl in Stockholm despite pleas from fellow artists demanding his release.

"We have been working intensively with the investigation and now need until Thursday next week to complete the preliminary investigation," prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in a statement.

The 30-year-old artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested on July 3 shortly after midnight along with three other people after a street fight on June 30. One of them, Mayer's bodyguard, was released later in the week.

On July 5 the Stockholm District Court ordered that Mayers should be kept in custody while the case was being investigated, as he was considered a "flight risk".

The court had given the prosecutor until July 19 to decide on whether to press charges.

According to the Stockholm District Court, new hearings for ASAP Rocky and the two others in custody would be scheduled later on Friday.

The Swedish Prosecution Authority meanwhile said a new prosecutor, Daniel Suneson, had taken over the investigation from Fredrik Karlsson as it was the "vacation season".