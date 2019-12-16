UrduPoint.com
Swedish Singer Zara Larsson Turns 22 Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 03:14 PM

Swedish singer Zara Larsson turns 22 today

The singer who got fame through her song “Lush life” is going to celebrate her birthday today.

Stockholm: (Urdu Point/Pakistan Point news-Dec 16th, 2019) Known Swedish singer and song writer Zara Larsson who has turned 22 years old will celebrate her birthday today.

Zara Larsson—Swedish singer and song writer, got fame through her famous song “Lush life” shared her birthday news with her fans on Instagram.

The singer took her selfie in front of a mirror. She was seen sporting a stylish black outfit.

“It’s my birthday tomorrow,” Larsson wrote in the caption.

Zara, who is now worldwide fame, was awarded at the age of 10 after she won the 2008 season of the talent show. Her another song “uncover” touched the sky in western music industry.

Your Thoughts and Comments

