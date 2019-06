Chairman pakistan Film producers association, Syed Noor hailing the federal budget 2019-20, said that it would provide relief to the poor people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Film producers association, Syed Noor hailing the Federal budget 2019-20, said that it would provide relief to the poor people.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, he said the present government had to employ extra efforts to improve economy and repay of foreign debts.

He hoped the national economy would turn around due to prudent economic policies of the incumbent government.