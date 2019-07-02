UrduPoint.com
Syed Noor Hopes Local Film Industry To Regain Past Glory

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 11:10 PM

Pakistan Film Producers Association chairman Syed Noor said on Tuesday that new technology was auguring well for Pakistan film Industry to bring it at par with the international film production standard

Talking to APP, he said that old equipments were used for producing successful films when the local film industry was facing down fall.

He said that at present, the people in film industry were being educated on how to use the new technology and equipments.

He hoped that Pakistan film industry would soon achieve its past glory.

