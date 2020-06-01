UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syra Yousuf Becomes Top Trend On Twitter After Ex-husband’s Wedding With Sadaf Kanwal

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 12 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 01:42 PM

Syra Yousuf becomes top trend on Twitter after ex-husband’s wedding with Sadaf Kanwal

Syra Yousuf and Sadaf who once had been friends are rivals now as the later has wedded with former’s ex-husband Shahroz Sabzwari.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2020) Syra Yousuf has become top trend on Twitter following her ex-husband’s wedding with model Sadaf Kanwal.

Syra Yousuf and Sadaf Kanwal were colleagues and friends who used to gather at different events.

The Twitteratis are making different comments on marriage of Shahroz Sabzwari with Sadaf Kanwal as some say that one should be aware of his surroundings and others criticize Syra’s ex-husband.

The photos of the couple’s nikkah ceremony had gone viral on social media followed by Sadaf Kanwal who confirmed her married with Syra’s ex-husband when he changed her name as Sadaf Sabzwari and shared photo of her wedding on Instagram.

Sabzwari also confirmed his wedding with Sadaf by sharing his picture with smiling Sadaf—the modeling star.

A user said that one must be careful of his surroundings and shared the picture of Syra Yousuf and Sadaf Kanwal.

Another user made very interesting comment that sometimes people in one’s background knows that what is going to happen.

Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari parted ways few months back due some differences between the couple best known to them.

Related Topics

Social Media Twitter Marriage Married Syra Yousuf Sadaf Kanwal Best Top Instagram

Recent Stories

HUAWEI Nova 7i Goes on Sale Nationwide After Compl ..

22 minutes ago

Russia Records 9,035 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, D ..

44 minutes ago

Secretary PHF goes in self isolation after having ..

45 minutes ago

Wearing protective mask compulsory in Dir Lower

45 minutes ago

Japan Begins COVID-19 Antibody Testing One Week Af ..

45 minutes ago

Woman killed by husband in Kasur

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.