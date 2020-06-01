Syra Yousuf becomes top trend on Twitter after ex-husband’s wedding with Sadaf Kanwal

(@fidahassanain)

Syra Yousuf and Sadaf who once had been friends are rivals now as the later has wedded with former’s ex-husband Shahroz Sabzwari.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2020) Syra Yousuf has become top trend on Twitter following her ex-husband’s wedding with model Sadaf Kanwal.

Syra Yousuf and Sadaf Kanwal were colleagues and friends who used to gather at different events.

The Twitteratis are making different comments on marriage of Shahroz Sabzwari with Sadaf Kanwal as some say that one should be aware of his surroundings and others criticize Syra’s ex-husband.

The photos of the couple’s nikkah ceremony had gone viral on social media followed by Sadaf Kanwal who confirmed her married with Syra’s ex-husband when he changed her name as Sadaf Sabzwari and shared photo of her wedding on Instagram.

Sabzwari also confirmed his wedding with Sadaf by sharing his picture with smiling Sadaf—the modeling star.

A user said that one must be careful of his surroundings and shared the picture of Syra Yousuf and Sadaf Kanwal.

Another user made very interesting comment that sometimes people in one’s background knows that what is going to happen.

Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari parted ways few months back due some differences between the couple best known to them.