Open Menu

Taapsee Pannu And Kanika Dhillon Collab For Netflix's 'Gandhari', An Action Thriller Exploring A Mother's Love

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2024 | 06:43 PM

Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon Collab for Netflix's 'Gandhari', an Action Thriller Exploring a Mother's Love

Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon reunite for Netflix's "Gandhari", an action thriller directed by Devashish Makhija. Pannu plays a mother seeking revenge, as teased by her voiceover on maternal love

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12 Sep, 2024) Popular Bollywood Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon were excited to team up again for Netflix's ambitious action thriller Gandhari, which aimed to explore the complex bond between a mother and her child under unprecedented circumstances.

The streaming giant announced on September 10th, 2024 accompanied by a cryptic teaser highlighting Pannu's brooding voiceover foreshadowing the depths a mother would go to protect what's hers. Helmed by talented writer-director Devashish Makhija, known for thought-provoking cinema, Gandhari promised to showcase Pannu in a pivotal role like no other as a mother driven to the edges of sanity in her relentless quest for vengeance.

Produced under Dhillon's Kathha Pictures, the project marked the much-anticipated reunion between the powerful collaborators, hoping to replicate the success of their previous hits Haseen Dillruba and its gritty sequel Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba through another intricately plotted thriller exploring the complexity of human relationships.

In the teaser, Pannu's strength echoes in her voice and she is seen mouthing, "They say a mother's blessing is always around. But when it comes to her child, she will turn the world upside down." This sets the tone for a narrative filled with intense personal stakes and gripping action.

Dhillon expressed her excitement about the project, emphasizing the emotional depth and raw energy they aim to bring to the screen. She said, "Don't mess with a tigress' cub, because she will destroy you!" highlighting the fierce nature of a mother's love.

The announcement has already generated a positive response from fans as many are saying they can't wait for the film to drop. Although the announcement did not include an exact release date, Pannu's and Dhillon collab is anticipated to narrate another memorable story for fans worldwide.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Bollywood Taapsee Pannu September From Netflix Love

Recent Stories

IHC suspends physical remand of arrested PTI leade ..

IHC suspends physical remand of arrested PTI leaders

39 minutes ago
 Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored ..

Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored in Pakistan, PTA Tells SHC

2 hours ago
 Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakista ..

Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain

3 hours ago
 Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan ..

Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..

3 hours ago
 Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student ..

Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

1 day ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

1 day ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

1 day ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

1 day ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

1 day ago

More Stories From Showbiz