- Home
- Showbiz
- Bollywood
- Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon Collab for Netflix's 'Gandhari', an Action Thriller Exploring a Mot ..
Taapsee Pannu And Kanika Dhillon Collab For Netflix's 'Gandhari', An Action Thriller Exploring A Mother's Love
Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2024 | 06:43 PM
Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon reunite for Netflix's "Gandhari", an action thriller directed by Devashish Makhija. Pannu plays a mother seeking revenge, as teased by her voiceover on maternal love
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12 Sep, 2024) Popular Bollywood Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon were excited to team up again for Netflix's ambitious action thriller Gandhari, which aimed to explore the complex bond between a mother and her child under unprecedented circumstances.
The streaming giant announced on September 10th, 2024 accompanied by a cryptic teaser highlighting Pannu's brooding voiceover foreshadowing the depths a mother would go to protect what's hers. Helmed by talented writer-director Devashish Makhija, known for thought-provoking cinema, Gandhari promised to showcase Pannu in a pivotal role like no other as a mother driven to the edges of sanity in her relentless quest for vengeance.
Produced under Dhillon's Kathha Pictures, the project marked the much-anticipated reunion between the powerful collaborators, hoping to replicate the success of their previous hits Haseen Dillruba and its gritty sequel Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba through another intricately plotted thriller exploring the complexity of human relationships.
In the teaser, Pannu's strength echoes in her voice and she is seen mouthing, "They say a mother's blessing is always around. But when it comes to her child, she will turn the world upside down." This sets the tone for a narrative filled with intense personal stakes and gripping action.
Dhillon expressed her excitement about the project, emphasizing the emotional depth and raw energy they aim to bring to the screen. She said, "Don't mess with a tigress' cub, because she will destroy you!" highlighting the fierce nature of a mother's love.
The announcement has already generated a positive response from fans as many are saying they can't wait for the film to drop. Although the announcement did not include an exact release date, Pannu's and Dhillon collab is anticipated to narrate another memorable story for fans worldwide.
Recent Stories
IHC suspends physical remand of arrested PTI leaders
Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored in Pakistan, PTA Tells SHC
Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain
Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..
Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai1 day ago
-
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation2 days ago
-
Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi' video3 days ago
-
Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan goes viral3 days ago
-
Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning about Islam from Sufi saints5 days ago
-
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos6 days ago
-
Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist8 days ago
-
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram12 days ago
-
Farmers, police clash over of Kangana Ranaut effigy in Uttar Pradesh15 days ago
-
Mahira Khan marks birthday of her husband15 days ago
-
ACP pays tribute to renowned comedian Hanif Raja17 days ago
-
Hareem Farooq reveals childhood dream of becoming princes like Lady Diana17 days ago