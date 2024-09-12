Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon reunite for Netflix's "Gandhari", an action thriller directed by Devashish Makhija. Pannu plays a mother seeking revenge, as teased by her voiceover on maternal love

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12 Sep, 2024) Popular Bollywood Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon were excited to team up again for Netflix's ambitious action thriller Gandhari, which aimed to explore the complex bond between a mother and her child under unprecedented circumstances.

The streaming giant announced on September 10th, 2024 accompanied by a cryptic teaser highlighting Pannu's brooding voiceover foreshadowing the depths a mother would go to protect what's hers. Helmed by talented writer-director Devashish Makhija, known for thought-provoking cinema, Gandhari promised to showcase Pannu in a pivotal role like no other as a mother driven to the edges of sanity in her relentless quest for vengeance.

Produced under Dhillon's Kathha Pictures, the project marked the much-anticipated reunion between the powerful collaborators, hoping to replicate the success of their previous hits Haseen Dillruba and its gritty sequel Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba through another intricately plotted thriller exploring the complexity of human relationships.

In the teaser, Pannu's strength echoes in her voice and she is seen mouthing, "They say a mother's blessing is always around. But when it comes to her child, she will turn the world upside down." This sets the tone for a narrative filled with intense personal stakes and gripping action.

Dhillon expressed her excitement about the project, emphasizing the emotional depth and raw energy they aim to bring to the screen. She said, "Don't mess with a tigress' cub, because she will destroy you!" highlighting the fierce nature of a mother's love.

The announcement has already generated a positive response from fans as many are saying they can't wait for the film to drop. Although the announcement did not include an exact release date, Pannu's and Dhillon collab is anticipated to narrate another memorable story for fans worldwide.