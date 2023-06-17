Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Camps and Biases in Bollywood

(@Abdulla99267510)

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 17th, 2023) Taapsee Pannu, the accomplished Bollywood actor, recently discussed the existence of camps and power dynamics within the Hindi film industry. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Pannu shared her insights on the matter, addressing the challenges faced by outsiders in Bollywood.

Pannu's comments came in response to Priyanka Chopra Jonas' revelations about the presence of camps in the industry and her personal experiences highlighting the darker side of showbiz. While Pannu refrained from directly commenting on Chopra's statements, she reaffirmed her long-standing perspective on the issue.

Acknowledging the existence of camps in Bollywood, Pannu stated, "Bollywood camps are not something unknown. They have been there for a long time. They can be based on an actor's friend circle, a specific agency, or a group they are associated with, and loyalties vary accordingly."

However, the actor chose not to harbor resentment towards the industry or blame it for favoring insiders. She emphasized that individuals should have the freedom to choose whom they work with in their films, understanding that people prioritize their own careers. Pannu believes that blaming the industry for its biases is futile.

As an outsider herself, Pannu acknowledges the continuous struggle to stay relevant. Despite the challenges, she refuses to become bitter, as she was always aware of the industry's unfair nature. "I never had the notion that the film industry would be completely fair. I always knew there would be bias. So, why crib about it now?" she questioned. Pannu firmly believes that if someone chooses to be a part of the industry despite its biases, they cannot complain about it later.

What provides Pannu with solace and the strength to persevere is the realization that biases exist in all spheres of life, not just in the film industry. She stated, "Forget about this industry... I don't know of any profession, except maybe sports, where camps and favoritism do not exist, at least to some extent. The outcomes are fair and proportionate to one's talent. It is not dependent on luck."

With several films slated for release this year, including Dunki, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?, Pannu emphasizes that this discussion is not new. Outsiders, like herself, have consistently highlighted the struggles they face while trying to establish themselves in Bollywood.

"To enter this industry, one needs to first get a foot in the door, and if successful, there is an ongoing struggle to make one's presence felt," Pannu explained. She stressed the need to continuously prove oneself with each film, as success in one project does not guarantee a smooth journey for the next decade. Sustaining a position requires unwavering dedication and hard work for those without industry connections.

Pannu's candid remarks shed light on the reality of camps and biases in Bollywood. While she acknowledges the challenges faced by outsiders, she encourages individuals to focus on their choices and career paths rather than dwelling on the unfairness. With her unwavering determination and a string of promising films, Pannu continues to make her mark as a talented actor in the Hindi film industry.