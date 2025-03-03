Tamannaah Bhatia Denies Involvement In ₹2.4 Crore Crypto Fraud Case
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 03, 2025 | 04:43 PM
Actress issues an official statement, refutes all claims regarding her involvement in the fraud
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2025) Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia on Monday strongly denied allegations of her involvement in a ₹2.4 crore cryptocurrency fraud case.
The Indian media reported that police had summoned Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal for questioning in connection with a crypto fraud case.
According to the reports, Tamannaah was allegedly involved in the multi-crore scam.
Now, in response to these allegations, Tamannaah Bhatia issued an official statement, refuting all the claims regarding her involvement in the fraud.
The actress expressed disappointment over the reports and said, “I have no connection to this scam.
I intend to take legal action against those spreading such false information,”.
She also urged the public and media to avoid spreading misleading information, saying, “I have learned that baseless rumors are circulating about my involvement in a cryptocurrency fraud case. I request my friends in the media and the public to refrain from spreading such fake and misleading news,”.
On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in the film Sikandar Ka Muqaddar alongside Avinash Tiwary and Jimmy Sheirgill. She will next appear in the horror-thriller Odela 2.
