Tamil actor commits suicide for trouble in love-life

Deepa, 29, has left a note behind before ending up her life, saying that she will love "the said person" for the rest of her life and avoided to mention the name whom she loves.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2022) A young female Indian actor who was best known for her work in Tamil cinemas, committed suicide, the Indian media reported on Monday.

Tamil actor Powlen Jessica alias Deepa was found hanging from the fan at her apartment in Virugambakkam area of Chennai.

The actor behind committing suicide also left a note behind.

The 29-year old actor was a budding actor in Kollywood (Tamil film industry). She made her debut in ‘Vaithaa’.

The reports said that the actor was living alone at her residence and her family came to know about the unfortunate incident when she did not respond to their phone calls.

The family approached one of her friends namely Prabhakaran and asked her to contact her who later visited her apartment and found her dead.



Prabhakaran informed the family in Andhra Pradesh besides Koyambedu police officials who shifted her to a government hospital for post-mortem. Police registered an FIR and started investigation of the matter.

According to the police, Deepa left a note behind which showed as if she had committed suicide due to trouble in her love life.

The Indian media reported that Deepa loved someone who did not give her respect and did not accept her which led her to commit suicide.

In her diary, she had said that she did not ‘like life’ and would ‘end’ it, as there was no one to support her.

