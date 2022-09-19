UrduPoint.com

Tamil Actor Commits Suicide For Trouble In Love-life

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 19, 2022 | 04:47 PM

Tamil actor commits suicide for trouble in love-life

Deepa, 29, has left a note behind before ending up her life, saying that she will love "the said person" for the rest of her life and avoided to mention the name whom she loves.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2022) A young female Indian actor who was best known for her work in Tamil cinemas, committed suicide, the Indian media reported on Monday.
Tamil actor Powlen Jessica alias Deepa was found hanging from the fan at her apartment in Virugambakkam area of Chennai.
The actor behind committing suicide also left a note behind.
The 29-year old actor was a budding actor in Kollywood (Tamil film industry). She made her debut in ‘Vaithaa’.

The reports said that the actor was living alone at her residence and her family came to know about the unfortunate incident when she did not respond to their phone calls.
The family approached one of her friends namely Prabhakaran and asked her to contact her who later visited her apartment and found her dead.


Prabhakaran informed the family in Andhra Pradesh besides Koyambedu police officials who shifted her to a government hospital for post-mortem. Police registered an FIR and started investigation of the matter.
According to the police, Deepa left a note behind which showed as if she had committed suicide due to trouble in her love life.
The Indian media reported that Deepa loved someone who did not give her respect and did not accept her which led her to commit suicide.
In her diary, she had said that she did not ‘like life’ and would ‘end’ it, as there was no one to support her.
She did not mention the name in her last letter but said that she would love the said person for the rest of her life.
Without naming a person in the letter, the actor wrote that she would love the said person for the rest of her life.

Related Topics

India Dead Police Film And Movies Suicide Young Chennai FIR Family Media From Government Industry Best Love

Recent Stories

What is Imran Khan's vision about first and new ve ..

What is Imran Khan's vision about first and new vertical city in Pakistan?

6 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid criticises PML-N's "three leaders" f ..

Sheikh Rashid criticises PML-N's "three leaders" for deciding matters in London

25 minutes ago
 'Come all alone and I will deal with you," Dr. Yas ..

'Come all alone and I will deal with you," Dr. Yasmin Rashid responds to Rana Sa ..

38 minutes ago
 IHC orders to remove terrorism sections from FIR r ..

IHC orders to remove terrorism sections from FIR registered against Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Chinese Defence Minister terms Pak-China military ..

Chinese Defence Minister terms Pak-China military cooperation as important pilla ..

1 hour ago
 Javed Latif booked over inciting people against Im ..

Javed Latif booked over inciting people against Imran Khan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.