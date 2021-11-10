UrduPoint.com

Tapsee Pannu Completes Shooting For Upcoming Film On Cricketer Mithali Raj

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 03:13 PM

Tapsee Pannu completes shooting for upcoming film on cricketer Mithali Raj

The actress has shared a photo from the sets of her much awaited movie ‘Shabaash Mithu’.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2021) Bollywood star Tapsee Pannu on Wednesday completed shooting for her upcoming biopic on cricketer Mithali Raj.

Taking to Instagram, the 34-year old actress shared a photo from the sets of her much awaited movie Shabaash Mithu.

She wrote, “8 ki thi jab kisi ne ek Sapna dikhaya tha, ki ek din ayega jab cricket sirf gentleman’s game nahi hoga. Humaari bhi ek team hogi, ek pehchaan hogi.. ‘Women in Blue’ Aa rahe hai hum. Jald hi.#ShabaashMithu ITS A FILM WRAP! Get ready to cheer for the World Cup 2022! #WomenInBlue (sic),".

Tapsee also revealed that her another film ‘Women in Blue’ would soon hit the screens on November 9.

More Stories From Showbiz

