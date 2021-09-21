Taranum Naz gives impressive performance in Funkar Humaray

(@Aneesah05582539)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Famous singer Taranum Naz on Tuesday gave an impressive performance in the Lahore Arts Council (LAC)'s weekly music series "Funkar Humaray." The purpose of show was to pay tribute to art and legendary artists.

LAC Executive Director Ijaz Ahmad Minhas said, "Our artists are proving to be a source of devotion and flourishing of music", adding that "We start this musical journey so that people can enjoy music at home".

"Creating a tasteful society is our mission and Alhamra's latest series of music, "Funkar Humaray," is also an essential source in this regard", he added.

Director Art and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that Alhamra's platform symbolizes honor and dignity for its great artists.

On the occasion, Taranum Naz said that she was happy over Alhamra for starting the excellent series by re-establishing a new tradition.

She said, "Our new generation is forgetting the traditions. Our young generation will also have the opportunity to learn a lot from this programme".

During the show, Taranum sang some of the hit numbers, including "Main Tay Mera Dilbar Jani,"Sham Say Pehley," and "Mujh Say Pehli Si Muhabat".

The musical programme was broadcast live on the Facebook page.