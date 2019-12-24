UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taylor Shares Making Of Her Song “Christmas Tree Farm”

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 02:19 PM

Taylor shares making of her song “Christmas Tree Farm”

The lover singer shares how she made the song; says that only few hours have been left in Christmas celebrations.

NEW YORK: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2019) As celebrations for Christmas day are on their climax—Taylor Swift—the lover singer of international acclaim—shared her song “Christmas Tree Farm” and its making here on Tuesday.

The artist said that it is about one’s life and the challenge out there but Christmas Tree is there in the heart. She said that starting should be sad but gradually it would move to happiness mode. She was looking so much excited in the video she shared about making Christmas Tree song on his twitter account.

She starts singing slowly and her voice gets pace gradually.

“My winter nights are taken up by statics

Stress and holiday shopping traffic

But I close my eyes and I’m somewhere else

Justice like magic,”

Then her voice gets moments as she shifts from Intro to other verse.

“In my heart is a Christmas tree farm

Where the people would come

To dance under sparkling lights

Bundled up in their mittens and coats

And the cider would flow

And I just wanna be there tonight,”.

There are many Christmas songs but the song sung by Taylor Swift is liked so much on every Christmas.

Related Topics

Christmas Twitter Taylor Swift From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Love Sad

Recent Stories

Realme launched the ‘5s’ at Faletti’s Hotel ..

25 seconds ago

Inzaghi, the newest of Italy’s super coaches, to ..

21 minutes ago

Man kills father over property issue in Sargodha

24 minutes ago

China Plans to Cover All Major Cities With 5G Netw ..

24 minutes ago

Food teams sealed 2 units, imposes fine Rs 47,000 ..

24 minutes ago

Mobile-app "Hotel Watch" made operational to colle ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.