Taylor shares making of her song “Christmas Tree Farm”

(@fidahassanain)

The lover singer shares how she made the song; says that only few hours have been left in Christmas celebrations.

NEW YORK: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2019) As celebrations for Christmas day are on their climax—Taylor Swift—the lover singer of international acclaim—shared her song “Christmas Tree Farm” and its making here on Tuesday.

The artist said that it is about one’s life and the challenge out there but Christmas Tree is there in the heart. She said that starting should be sad but gradually it would move to happiness mode. She was looking so much excited in the video she shared about making Christmas Tree song on his twitter account.

She starts singing slowly and her voice gets pace gradually.

“My winter nights are taken up by statics

Stress and holiday shopping traffic

But I close my eyes and I’m somewhere else

Justice like magic,”

Then her voice gets moments as she shifts from Intro to other verse.

“In my heart is a Christmas tree farm

Where the people would come

To dance under sparkling lights

Bundled up in their mittens and coats

And the cider would flow

And I just wanna be there tonight,”.

There are many Christmas songs but the song sung by Taylor Swift is liked so much on every Christmas.