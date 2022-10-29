UrduPoint.com

Teaser Of Atif Aslam's New Song "Moonrise" Goes Viral

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 29, 2022 | 06:35 PM

Teaser of Atif Aslam's new song "Moonrise" goes viral

The song helmed by Adnan Qazi is mixture of Punjabi and English and is featuring Hollywood actress Amy Jackson.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 29th, 2022) The teaser of Atif Aslam's new song "Moonrise" has stormed into social media.

Moonrise, composed by Raj Ranjodh and helmed by creative genius Adnan Qazi, is a mixture of Punjabi and English language.

The melodious voice of Atif Aslam has made it a perfect song because he knows well how to make amalgam of two languages in his songs and the same thing he has done again for Moonrise.

.

The song has also featured Hollywood actress Amy Jackson as the teaser has shown both Atif and Amy.

Atif Aslam has expressed gratitude towards Adnan for making an excellent music video. The singer said, “The skill, hard work and dedication can be seen in the video. After watching the video, I must admire Adnan Qazi’s abilities.”

Directions of many singers including Bilal Saeed, Farhan Saeed, Aima Baig, Ali Zafar and now Atif Aslam are on the credit of Adnan Qazi.

The latest video song is a living example of Qazi's talent as the fans are being loved by the fans.

