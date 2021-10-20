Tehran short film fest opens, with shot at Oscars for first time

Tehran's International Short Film Festival opened this week, for the first time as an Oscar-qualifying event, giving winning entries a shot at an Academy Award

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Tehran's International Short Film Festival opened this week, for the first time as an Oscar-qualifying event, giving winning entries a shot at an academy Award.

The festival jury has members from the Islamic republic as well as Italy, Japan, France and Austria.

The festival, now in its 38th edition and running until Sunday, earned qualification this year as a gateway to Hollywood's annual awards showcase.

The event "was added as a qualifying festival in the Short Films categories this year," the the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed. "And it is the only current qualifying festival in Iran." The designation came despite high tensions between Washington and Tehran, which have had no diplomatic relations since 1979, before the festival began.

This year's showcase also coincides with efforts to resume negotiations on reviving Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with the United States and other world powers, with the goal of ending a punishing sanctions regime.

"I am both happy and proud of the qualification of our festival," the event's president Sadegh Moussavi told AFP.

"It's a big success of cultural diplomacy," he said with a smile. "We think that culture and art can have a status more prestigious than politics."Tehran's festival has been a springboard for the big Names of Iranian cinema, including Asghar Farhadi, a two-time Oscar winner, Bahman Ghobadi and Reza Mirkarimi, said festival spokesman Mansour Jahani.