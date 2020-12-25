Thank you for making every day better than the last,’: Hamayun Saeed wishes birthday to his wife

(@fidahassanain)

Mere Pas Tum ho actor has also shared his picture with Samina, his wife, and openly acknowledging her role and efforts in his life.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2020) Lollywood star Humayun Saeed wished birthday to his better half Samina Humayun on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Humayun uploaded a photo and appreciated wife for supporting him from thick and thin.

“Happy Birthday Samina. Thank you for being there through thick and thin.

I wouldn't be the man I am today without you. Thank you for making every day better than the last,” Saeed wrote.

Hamayun Saeed who got popular through his remarkable role in “Mere Paas Tum ho” further said: “May we have many many more years of health, success and happiness together .You complete me and for that I love you. @saminahumayunsaeed,”.