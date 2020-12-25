UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thank You For Making Every Day Better Than The Last,’: Hamayun Saeed Wishes Birthday To His Wife

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 03:36 PM

Thank you for making every day better than the last,’: Hamayun Saeed wishes birthday to his wife

Mere Pas Tum ho actor has also shared his picture with Samina, his wife, and openly acknowledging her role and efforts in his life.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2020) Lollywood star Humayun Saeed wished birthday to his better half Samina Humayun on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Humayun uploaded a photo and appreciated wife for supporting him from thick and thin.

“Happy Birthday Samina. Thank you for being there through thick and thin.

I wouldn't be the man I am today without you. Thank you for making every day better than the last,” Saeed wrote.

Hamayun Saeed who got popular through his remarkable role in “Mere Paas Tum ho” further said: “May we have many many more years of health, success and happiness together .You complete me and for that I love you. @saminahumayunsaeed,”.

Related Topics

Wife Man Humayun Saeed From Instagram Love

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,230 new COVID-19 cases, 1,386 reco ..

8 minutes ago

JUI-F expels Maulana Mohammad Khan Sherani, three ..

38 minutes ago

Russian President, Government Keep Food Prices Und ..

41 minutes ago

Russian-Swiss Trade Saw 25% Increase Year-on-Year ..

41 minutes ago

UN Mission Failed to Stabilize Central African Rep ..

41 minutes ago

COVID-19 Cases in Israel Exceed 393,000 as Country ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.