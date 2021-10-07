"The Battle at Lake Changjin" stays atop Chinese box office chart

Historical epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin" continued to top the Chinese mainland box office on Wednesday, figures released by the China Movie Data Information Network showed Thursday

BEIJING, Oct. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Historical epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin" continued to top the Chinese mainland box office on Wednesday, figures released by the China Movie Data Information Network showed Thursday.

Co-directed by Chen Kaige, Hark Tsui, and Dante Lam, the film ended its seventh day of screening with almost 507.1 million Yuan (about 78.2 million U.S. Dollars), bringing its total earnings to over 3 billion yuan.

Set in the War to Resist U.S.

Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) and headlined by Wu Jing and Jackson Yee, the film tells the story of the Chinese People's Volunteers soldiers fighting bravely under freezing temperatures in a key campaign at Lake Changjin, or Chosin Reservoir.

Patriotic anthology "My Country, My Parents" ranked second with ticket sales of about 120.3 million yuan.

It was followed by the domestic children film "Little Canned Man", which generated 5.8 million yuan in box office earnings on Wednesday.