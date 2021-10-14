The female fashion designer, determined to do something in the world of fashion designing, inaugurated her brand

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021) According to details, to provide a platform for emerging designers in the fashion industry, Mahin formally inaugurated his brand at the multi-brand store "The Designer League" in Defence. There are creations of people who are determined to do something in the world of fashion. The Designer League has masterpieces of different designers under one roof, including modern carvings, abayas and jewelry.



Mahin brand was inaugurated by Pakistan's leading fashion designer Tasneem Sadaf.

On this occasion, Tasneem Sadaf said that Pakistani designers are very talented, all that is needed is to provide them opportunities.

The purpose of the store is to bring together different brands under one roof to facilitate women who want to save time as well as do something unique, said Afshan Zeeshan.

The opening ceremony was attended by famous stars and bloggers of the fashion industry.