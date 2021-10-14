UrduPoint.com

The Female Fashion Designer, Determined To Do Something In The World Of Fashion Designing, Inaugurated Her Brand

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 05:19 PM

The female fashion designer, determined to do something in the world of fashion designing, inaugurated her brand

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021) According to details, to provide a platform for emerging designers in the fashion industry, Mahin formally inaugurated his brand at the multi-brand store "The Designer League" in Defence. There are creations of people who are determined to do something in the world of fashion. The Designer League has masterpieces of different designers under one roof, including modern carvings, abayas and jewelry.


Mahin brand was inaugurated by Pakistan's leading fashion designer Tasneem Sadaf.
On this occasion, Tasneem Sadaf said that Pakistani designers are very talented, all that is needed is to provide them opportunities.

The purpose of the store is to bring together different brands under one roof to facilitate women who want to save time as well as do something unique, said Afshan Zeeshan.
The opening ceremony was attended by famous stars and bloggers of the fashion industry.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Jewelry Women All Industry

Recent Stories

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039 ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039;Unity in Diversity&#039; exhi ..

5 minutes ago
 Georgians prepare to rally for jailed ex-leader Sa ..

Georgians prepare to rally for jailed ex-leader Saakashvili

4 minutes ago
 Iran, EU officials discuss ties, int'l issues

Iran, EU officials discuss ties, int'l issues

4 minutes ago
 Dist. govt to use all resources for ensuring peace ..

Dist. govt to use all resources for ensuring peace

4 minutes ago
 IEA predicts decline in fossil fuel demand by 2050 ..

IEA predicts decline in fossil fuel demand by 2050

4 minutes ago
 Ulema expresses their love, reverence for Holy Pro ..

Ulema expresses their love, reverence for Holy Prophet (PBUH)

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.