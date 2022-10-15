The Legend of Maula Jatt secures second highest rated position on IMDb

(@Abdulla99267510)

Action drama has grabbed huge praise just within two days of its global release and it has given a new life to Pakistan’s film industry.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 15th, 2022) The Legend of Maula Jatt has earned massive praise at both local and international level soon after it hit the cinemas.

The movie has secured the second highest rated position on internet Movie Database (IMDb) and it is just third of its global release.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is Punjabi language action drama film directed and written by Lashari under the production banner of Encyclomedia. It is a reboot of the 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt.

Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi have performed the lead roles and its their amazing performance that the film has grabbed rave reviews by critics and filmmakers soon after it made a grand entry on the screens on October 13.

TLoMJ’s budget is between Rs 45 to Rs 55 crore, which makes it highly budgeted film in the history of Pakistani cinema.

Besides Fawad and Hamza, TLoMJ stars Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi, Ali Azmat, Nayyer Ejaz, Shafqat Cheema, Raheela Agha, Zia Khan and Saima Baloch in supporting roles.