'The Legend Of Maula Jatt' Will Hit Cinemas This Year In Oct

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 11, 2022 | 12:57 PM

'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this year in Oct

Fawad Khan has shared a poster and informed his fans about the release date of the film.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2022) "The legend of Maula Jatt" is ready to hit the cinmas as month of October has been set for its release.
The film is a reboot of Yunus Malik's 1979 cult classic 'Maula Jatt'.
Renowned actor Fawad Khan and superstar Mahira Khan have performed the major roles in the film.

The film is one of the biggest budgeted movies in the history of the film industry.
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malik and Faris Shah are among the other actors.

Abbasi will perform his role as Noori Natt, Humaima Malik as Daro, Faris Shafi as Mooda and Gohar Rasheed as Makha.
Ammara Hikmat’s Encyclomedia and Lashari Films produced the film.


Taking to Twitter, Fawad also shared the poster and informed his fans about the release date of the film. He wrote, "Coming to cinemas on October 13, 2022,".


Fawad and Mahira starrer "Neelofar" is also expected to get a release date this year in December.

