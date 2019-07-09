UrduPoint.com
The Rock Wishes His Buddy Kevin Hart A Heartfelt Birthday

Chand Sahkeel 37 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 03:15 PM

The Rock wishes his buddy Kevin hart a heartfelt birthday

The Rock has sent special birthday wishes to his buddy and brother Kevin hart in a heartfelt Instagram post

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) The Rock has sent special birthday wishes to his buddy and brother Kevin hart in a heartfelt Instagram post.The bromance between the two can be witnessed through the social media post where Dwayne Johnson not only called Kevin his son and brother but also acknowledged how hard Hart works and how much he has achieved.

�Happy Birthday, son.

Daddy loves you and is very proud of all you've accomplished in this big ol' world Grateful you born @kevinhart4real! Our silly jokes aside, I'm proud to call you my brother and you're a shining star example of what "being the hardest worker in the room" exemplifies. Welcome to the 4th level club. Now let's get to work. love ya. #ohana,' he added.

