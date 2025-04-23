Open Menu

The Sensational New Video Song By Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid Is Stealing Hearts Everywhere

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 12:23 PM

The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hearts everywhere

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th Apr, 2025) Velo Sound Station Season 3’s new video song “Dil Ruba” by the youth’s favorite singers Hasan Raheem and Annural Khalid has become the heartbeat of music lovers. The brilliant video direction has brought acclaimed producer and director Bilal Lashari into the spotlight within showbiz circles once again.

According to details, since the grand launch of Velo Sound Station Season 3, a series of superhit video songs have been captivating audiences. Whether on social media or music platforms, Velo Sound Station’s videos are receiving praise across the board.

The newly released video song “Dil Ruba” by Hasan Raheem and Annural Khalid quickly became a fan favorite among music enthusiasts. Its captivating storyboard and stunning visuals have drawn the attention of viewers, while the music community is lauding legendary director and producer Bilal Lashari for his remarkable work.

The video has surpassed 10 million views on Instagram alone, with hundreds of thousands more views pouring in from other social media platforms.

Music lovers are openly expressing their admiration for the video.

On the other hand, Velo Sound Station Season 3 is receiving widespread acclaim from music fans. Audiences say that they are getting to hear great music and watch high-quality videos from such talented singers, and this is all a result of the incredible teamwork of the Velo Sound Station team.

It is expected that upcoming video songs will maintain the same level of quality. These songs are being warmly received not just in Pakistan, but around the world. A significant number of music lovers from neighboring India are also praising these songs on social media platforms.

It’s worth noting that Velo Sound Station Season 3 is produced and directed by renowned filmmaker Bilal Lashari, with celebrated film producer Ammara Hikmat serving as co-producer.

