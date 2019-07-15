UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Theater Walay, French Embassy To Bring Classic Theater From 17th Century To Capital

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 5 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 11:55 PM

Theater Walay, French Embassy to bring classic theater from 17th century to Capital

French Embassy and famous art group "Theatre Walay" in collaboration with Total PARCO, Alliance Fran'aise d'Islamabad will stag "The School for Wives," a theatrical comedy from 1662 at the farm in Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ):French Embassy and famous art group "Theatre Walay" in collaboration with Total PARCO, Alliance Fran'aise d'Islamabad will stag "The School for Wives," a theatrical comedy from 1662 at the farm in Bani Gala.

Written by French playwright Moli're, "The school for Wives" was considered to be one of the finest achievements in French literature.

It was first staged at the Palais Royal Theatre on 26th December 1662.

Theatre walay, will bring this master piece from 17th century to life in 21st century in Islamabad, thousands of miles away from Paris.

The drama will be staged on 17th and 18th July in Bani Gala with ticket worth Rs1,000.

Bringing such recreational activity to the city will not only help the entertainment industry but it will also help the dying art of classical theater in the twin cities.

Related Topics

Islamabad Century Bani Paris Alliance July December From Industry

Recent Stories

Couple shot dead over minor issue in Charsadda

24 minutes ago

Yemeni Conflicting Sides Agee on New Measures to S ..

36 minutes ago

US, Russian Sister Cities to Hold Conference in Li ..

38 minutes ago

United Nations Security Council Condemns 'In Stron ..

38 minutes ago

NMC participates in Arab Media Standing Committee ..

1 hour ago

US House to Vote on Resolution Condemning Trump's ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.