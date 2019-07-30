UrduPoint.com
'Theater Wallay' Commences Singing Classes For Aspiring Singers

Chand Sahkeel 25 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 02:40 PM

'Theater Wallay' commences singing classes for aspiring singers

Ustad Raza Ali Khan School of Music, a subsidary of Theater Walay, Tuesday commenced regular singing classes for aspiring singers from twin cities to train them about the basics of singing including Raags and beats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Ustad Raza Ali Khan school of Music, a subsidary of Theater Walay, Tuesday commenced regular singing classes for aspiring singers from twin cities to train them about the basics of singing including Raags and beats.

During the classes students will be taught by professional singers and instruments players about 'raags', beats and background information about the musical instruments.

These would be joint classes which would be held twice a week (Tuesdays and Thursday) from 6:30pm to 7:30 pm at The Farm House in Bani Gala. Registration fee per month is 6000rs while the classes will start from today (Tuesday) at The Farm in Bani Gala.

Being a subsidiary of an art group, 'Theater Walay', Ustad Raza Ali Khan School of music was also conducting classes for various musical instruments including guitar, harmonium, violin, sitar and tabla also underway.

Music instruments will also be available from the organizers.

Learning of vocal or instrumental music has always been a one-to-one process where the Ustad directly supervise every single move of the musical taste of his pupil. Ustad sang or played an instrument and the Shagird (the pupil) learned by listening and repeating the phrases.

Bringing such recreational activity to the city will not only help the aspiring singers but it will also help the music industry and dying art of classical musical instruments such as 'tabla', 'sitar' and harmonium.

