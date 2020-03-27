Theater wallay continues acting classes via Whatsapp

Art group theater wallay has decided to continue their acting classes online in the wake of coronavirus outbreak and measures to adopt social distancing to curb the spreading

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Art group theater wallay has decided to continue their acting classes online in the wake of coronavirus outbreak and measures to adopt social distancing to curb the spreading.

According to the management, the classes were continuing via social networking messenger Whatsapp where student record monologues and other performances and sent to their teachers for evaluation who send their feedback accordingly.

Management said that through this means, the halt in the acting course can be dealt with to some extent. Students and teachers were residing in their homes during quarantine can use their leisure time creatively.

As the coronavirus continues to roil the world, social and cultural activities have ground to a halt across the country however many universities, colleges and institutes were turning towards online or distanced education to prevent time loss of their students.