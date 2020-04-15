Theater Wallay starts online story telling competition

Art group Theater Wallay has started an online story telling competition where art enthusiasts can send their submissions comprising the stories about their life during the lockdown due to COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Art group Theater Wallay has started an online story telling competition where art enthusiasts can send their submissions comprising the stories about their life during the lockdown due to COVID-19.

According to the management, the stories could be in any art form including songs, poems, audio narrations, videos about the time people were spending during lockdown and selected creations would be shared with due credit audience through social media and website.

Besides, Team Theater wally would develop a play based on these real life stories while the contributions could be in languages such as English, urdu, Pashto, Hindko, Punjabi, Seraiki, and Sindhi.

The entries can be sent through email or WhatsApp to Theater Wallay. The competition was aimed at portraying the true picture of these trying times when people wee adopting social distancing confined in their homes.