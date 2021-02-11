UrduPoint.com
Theater Wallay To Hold Comedy Night On Feb 14

Chand Sahkeel 56 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 12:34 PM

Theater Wallay to hold comedy night on Feb 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Art group, Theater Wallay, would hold a comedy night titled "A Funny Farm" intermixed with spark of homuor on Feburary 14. In collobration with Comedy Square Pakistan, well known faces of comedy will present a night packed with outrageous jokes, relatable feelings, stories full of fun and the joy a person need.

The comedians will mesmerise the audience with an ambiance of a quality theatrical performance. An organizer of the event said that, the night aimed to enthrall the citizens of twin cities their unique sense of humor along with light satire.

He said that unique humor will take the the audience to a journey of laughter. He added that all are advised to wear face masks and adhere to the SOPs.

