UrduPoint.com

Theater Wallay To Organize Evening Melodies With Aftab Sooraj On Nov 20

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 55 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 03:03 PM

Theater Wallay to organize evening melodies with Aftab Sooraj on Nov 20

A flutist from Mianwali Aftab Sooraj will perform at Theater Wallay on November 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :A flutist from Mianwali Aftab Sooraj will perform at Theater Wallay on November 20.

Aftab Sooraj has been playing music for 25 years. He is a student of the renowned flutist Baqir Abbass.

He would present old eastern folk and classical melodies.

The event will be held at The Farm at Banigala on Saturday at 6:30 pmThe flute is a family of musical instruments in the woodwind group.

Unlike woodwind instruments with reeds, the flute is an aerophone or reedless wind instrument that produces its sound from the flow of air across an opening.

Related Topics

Music Student Mianwali November Family Event From

Recent Stories

Cars' sale surges 38% in four months

Cars' sale surges 38% in four months

46 seconds ago
 16,000 sugar bags recovered from godown

16,000 sugar bags recovered from godown

47 seconds ago
 Police arrest 3 drug dealers in Hassanabdal

Police arrest 3 drug dealers in Hassanabdal

49 seconds ago
 French Pacific territory to hold December referend ..

French Pacific territory to hold December referendum

50 seconds ago
 Rwandan critic popular on YouTube jailed for seven ..

Rwandan critic popular on YouTube jailed for seven years

10 minutes ago
 Capital mosques to get Conical Baffles Gas Water H ..

Capital mosques to get Conical Baffles Gas Water Heaters

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.