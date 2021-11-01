Theater Wallay to organize series of workshops for aspiring actors from Nov 7

(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Theatre Wallay would organize a series of workshops from November 7th for aspiring actors, drama enthusiasts, or those generally interested in improving public speaking skills.

Talking to APP, Director Theatre walay Fiza Khan said that the workshops would use basic theatre games and activities to build confidence, overcome anxiety, improve communication skills, and work on voice and body.

She said the workshops would offer non-actors the opportunity to work on navigating their social interactions- build confidence and strategies for effective communication and collaboration.

The participants will also learn to express themselves more fully with vocal and body language training and learn to overcome stage fright and manage anxiety in public interactions, she added.

The workshops will be held at the Farm BaniGala.