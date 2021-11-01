UrduPoint.com

Theater Wallay To Organize Series Of Workshops For Aspiring Actors From Nov 7

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 4 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 12:43 PM

Theater Wallay to organize series of workshops for aspiring actors from Nov 7

Theatre Wallay would organize a series of workshops from November 7th for aspiring actors, drama enthusiasts, or those generally interested in improving public speaking skills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Theatre Wallay would organize a series of workshops from November 7th for aspiring actors, drama enthusiasts, or those generally interested in improving public speaking skills.

Talking to APP, Director Theatre walay Fiza Khan said that the workshops would use basic theatre games and activities to build confidence, overcome anxiety, improve communication skills, and work on voice and body.

She said the workshops would offer non-actors the opportunity to work on navigating their social interactions- build confidence and strategies for effective communication and collaboration.

The participants will also learn to express themselves more fully with vocal and body language training and learn to overcome stage fright and manage anxiety in public interactions, she added.

The workshops will be held at the Farm BaniGala.

Related Topics

November From

Recent Stories

Teams start arriving for Tecnotree Intercontinenta ..

Teams start arriving for Tecnotree Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai

2 minutes ago
 Kite Beach dressed up to celebrate 10th year of Te ..

Kite Beach dressed up to celebrate 10th year of Tecnotree Intercontinental Beach ..

8 minutes ago
 The ‘UAE Trade Finance Gateway’ to ease credit ..

The ‘UAE Trade Finance Gateway’ to ease credit access to SMEs

14 minutes ago
 Sputnik jab proves ineffective against resistant R ..

Sputnik jab proves ineffective against resistant Russians

4 minutes ago
 Moldova Satisfied With Gas Deal With Russia - Pres ..

Moldova Satisfied With Gas Deal With Russia - President

4 minutes ago
 OGDCL makes three discoveries in 1st quarter of FY ..

OGDCL makes three discoveries in 1st quarter of FY 2021-22

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.