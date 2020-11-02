UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Theater Wally To Hold Dance Performances Titled "Raqs" On Nov 7

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 49 seconds ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 03:09 PM

Theater Wally to hold dance performances titled

Art Group,Theater Wallay will hold an evening of contemporary dance performances titled "Raqs" on November 7

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Art Group,Theater Wallay will hold an evening of contemporary dance performances titled "Raqs" on November 7.

Aiming to promote different forms of dances, The Farm at Banigala will feature a few solo dances by well known dancer Kanwal.

According to an official,Dance is one of the most powerful artistic mediums adding that Theater Wallay has planned different type of dance performances in four times in month to mesmerize the citizens of twin citizens.

He said that Kanwal is a dancer of semi-classical genre and she performs dance routines on popular film songs and semi-classical music.

All necessary precautions will be taken including hand sanitizer and complimentary face masks will be available at gate,he stated.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Music November

Recent Stories

NEPRA issues 27 generation licenses with 2338.14 M ..

45 seconds ago

Girl commits suicide in faisalabad

46 seconds ago

Kremlin on Exchange Rate: Policy to Boost Domestic ..

48 seconds ago

French Police Academy Students Behind Secret Post- ..

49 seconds ago

COVID-19; hot-spots sealed under micro-smart lockd ..

7 minutes ago

'Baby Shark' becomes most-watched YouTube video

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.