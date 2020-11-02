Theater Wally To Hold Dance Performances Titled "Raqs" On Nov 7

(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Art Group,Theater Wallay will hold an evening of contemporary dance performances titled "Raqs" on November 7.

Aiming to promote different forms of dances, The Farm at Banigala will feature a few solo dances by well known dancer Kanwal.

According to an official,Dance is one of the most powerful artistic mediums adding that Theater Wallay has planned different type of dance performances in four times in month to mesmerize the citizens of twin citizens.

He said that Kanwal is a dancer of semi-classical genre and she performs dance routines on popular film songs and semi-classical music.

All necessary precautions will be taken including hand sanitizer and complimentary face masks will be available at gate,he stated.