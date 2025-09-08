Theatre And Music Classes In NAPA To Commence From15th
Chand Sahkeel Published September 08, 2025 | 09:51 PM
The National Academy of Performing Arts-NAPA announced on Monday that theatre and music classes would begin and continue from Monday, 15 September 2025
This decision has been made after careful consideration of the ongoing building renovations, repair work necessitated by the recent rain spell, and the expected upcoming rainfall in the city, the announcement said.
NAPA management and maintenance teams are working diligently to complete all necessary measures so that students can resume their training in a secure and fully prepared environment.
“We look forward to welcoming our Theatre and Music students on 15th September 2025, continuing our mission to provide the highest quality education in the performing arts,” the announcement said.
