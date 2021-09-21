Theatre Walay to organize art workshop for children on Sep 25

Theatre Walay would organize an art workshop for children titled 'Kaleidoscope' on Sep 25 here at The Farm aiming to encourage children's creativity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Theatre Walay would organize an art workshop for children titled 'Kaleidoscope' on Sep 25 here at The Farm aiming to encourage children's creativity.

Talking to APP, Director Theatre Walay Fizza Ali said it would develop their sense of colour and composition besides promoting stress-fighting activities.

She said it would commune with nature in a garden environment and to inspire environmentally conscious art and to socialise in a COVID-friendly atmosphere .

She said around 7 to 12 years children could participate in the workshop as pre-registration is must and they could register themselves at the given link.

She further briefed that all art materials will be provided by theater walay.

