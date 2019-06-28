UrduPoint.com
"Theatre Wallay" Organizes 5th Edition Of Its Standup Comedy Series

Theatre Wallay on Friday organized the fifth edition of its standup comedy series - DeMotivational Speakers at The Farm in Islamabad

Highly accomplished standup comedians entertained the audience at fifth edition.

To lighten up audience, Theatre Wallay brought the Fifth Edition of its Standup Comedy Series to Federal capital. The performers got big applause from the audience at the Farm.

Stand-up comedy is a comic style in which a comedian performs in front of a live audience, usually speaking directly to them.

The performer is commonly known as a comic, stand-up comic, comedian, stand-up comedian, or simply a stand-up.

In stand-up comedy, the comedian gives the illusion that they are dialoguing, but in actuality, they are monologuing a grouping of humorous stories, jokes and one-liners, typically called a stick, routine, or set.

Some stand-up comedians use props, music or magic tricks to enhance their acts.

Stand-up comedy is stated to be the "freest form of comedy writing" that is normally regarded as an "extension of" the person performing.

A large number of people from different walks of life participated in the comedy series.

Theatre Wallay is a non-commercial group of artists with a passion for theater and literature. Active in Islamabad since 2005, Theatre Wallay has put up many performances of plays hailing from world literature.

