Theatre Wallay organizes movie night in honor of legend Dilip Kumar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Theatre Wallay had organized a movie night in honour of Bollywood legend film star Dilip Kumar (Yousaf Khan) at The Farm, Banigala.

A film "Deedar" would be screened at the Farm tonight on Saturday , besides Karaoke night.

Deedar was a 1951 musical film by Nitin Bose, starring Dilip Kumar, Ashok Kumar and Nargis.

The soundtrack was composed by the legend Naushad with lyrics by Shakeel Badayuni.

An official of Theatre Wallay Masnoon Raza said that the event aimed to pay a tribute to legend Dilip Kumar who died on July 7 after a prolonged illness.

Karaoke night menu included Cheese sandwiches, chicken roll paratha, Aloo paratha, Pineapple, green tea, coffee, lemonade and Lassi.