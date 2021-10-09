Theatre Wallay staged a unique play 'Chirya Ghar'

(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Theatre Wallay on Saturday staged a unique play 'Chirya Ghar' an adaptation of 'The Zoo Story by Edward Albee at the Farm.

The Zoo Story is an American play that was shunned by New York producers.

The first-ever performance of the play was held in Germany in 1959.

Later, it was performed in New York (Off-Broadway) and continued to be performed for 17 months.

The play was directed by Usama Ahmad Khan. The debutant director carried out experiments throughout this play.

Theatre Wallay is a non-commercial group of artists with a passion for theatre and literature.

The group is also involved in 'Theatre for Social Change' projects and works to promote the use of the creative expression as a tool for empowerment and critical dialogue.