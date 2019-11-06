UrduPoint.com
Theatre Wallay To Organize An Evening Of Mesmerizing Classical Music On Nov 16

Chand Sahkeel 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 08:13 PM

Theatre Wallay to organize an evening of mesmerizing classical music on Nov 16

Theatre Wallay would organize an evening of mesmerizing classical music at the Farm in federal capital on November 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Theatre Wallay would organize an evening of mesmerizing classical music at the Farm in Federal capital on November 16.

Zain ul Abideen is a trained classical singer and has received many accolades from renowned classical singers would perform in the show.

He is a student of Ustad Raza Ali Khan who is grand son of Ustad Baray Ghulam Ali Khan. Zain has enthralled audiences at the Farm many times before. He is the principal of Ustad Raza Ali Khan school of Music.

The title of classical music "Khayal Se Ghazal Tak".

