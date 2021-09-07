Theatre Wallay to organize workshop on 'Intro to Theatre Techniques'

(@Aneesah05582539)

Theatre Wallay would organize a workshop, titled "Intro to Theatre Techniques" on September 12 aiming at providing opportunity to refine the skillful talent

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Theatre Wallay would organize a workshop, titled "Intro to Theatre Techniques" on September 12 aiming at providing opportunity to refine the skillful talent.

Theatre Wallay has started registration of the interested aspiring actors or those generally interested in improving public speaking skills.

Theatre Wallay has scheduled a series of workshops for aspiring actors, drama enthusiasts or those generally interested in improving public speaking skills.

The workshops will be conducted by experienced Theatre Wallay artists Fizza Hasan and Ammar Khalid.

According to Theater Wallay the workshops will use basic theatre games and activities to build confidence, manage anxiety, improve communication skills and work on voice and body.

The second workshop will be held on "Face & Body" on September 26 and third workshop will be conducted on "Voice & Text" on October 10 and similarly the fourth workshop titled "Scene work/ scene analysis" will be held on October 24 at The Farm in Bani Gala, she added.