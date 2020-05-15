Theatre Wallay to pay tribute to Manto on May 16

(@Aneesah05582539)

With reference to Sadat Hasan Manto's 108th birthday, Theatre Wallay will pay tribute to Manto tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :With reference to Sadat Hasan Manto's 108th birthday, Theatre Wallay will pay tribute to Manto tomorrow.

They will present Manto's short story - Akhri Salute (The Last Salute),an official said on Friday.

He said that story would be read in his peculiar style adding that It was a story of two soldiers who fought together in the WWII, and then had to come face to face in Kashmir immediately after partition. � He said that�Manto, writing mainly in the urdu language, produced 22 collections of short stories, a novel, five series of radio plays, three collections of essays and two collections of personal sketches.

He was known to write about the hard truths of society.��He said that story would be read in his peculiar style.

The people will be able to access the live stream at this link: https://youtu.be/ikRENqAUF6U, he stated.