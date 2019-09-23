Theatre Wallay to present play for children 'Bachay Hamaray Ehd Ke'

(@Aneesah05582539)

"Theatre Wallay" would present a theatre play for children, "Bachay Hamaray Ehd Ke" (Children of our times) on October 6 at the Farm at Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ):"Theatre Wallay" would present a theatre play for children, "Bachay Hamaray Ehd Ke" (Children of our times) on October 6 at the Farm at Bani Gala.

In play, Bano and Kashi find a robot named E-Comp, which can do plenty of chores including their homework. But their evil uncle Siraj manages to get the control of E-Comp.

Bano and Kashi decide to get it back but do they succeed?.

The play was written by Safeer Ullah Khan and directed by Ammar Khalid.

Theatre Wallay is a non-commercial group of artists with a passion for theatre and literature. Active in Islamabad since 2005, Theatre Wallay has put up many performances of plays hailing from world literature.

The group is also involved in 'Theatre for Social Change' projects and works to promote the use of creative expression as a tool for empowerment.