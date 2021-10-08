UrduPoint.com

Theatre Wallay To Stage A Unique Play 'Chirya Ghar' Tomorrow

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 01:12 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Theatre Wallay would stage a unique play 'Chirya Ghar' an adaptation of 'The Zoo Story by Edward Albee on October 9 here at the Farm.

The Zoo Story is an American play that was shunned by New York producers.

The first-ever performance of the play was held in Germany in 1959.

Later, it was performed in New York (Off-Broadway) and continued to be performed for 17 months.

The play was directed by Usama Ahmad Khan. The debutant director carried out experiments throughout this play.

Theatre Wallay is a non-commercial group of artists with a passion for theatre and literature.

The group is also involved in 'Theatre for Social Change' projects and works to promote the use of the creative expression as a tool for empowerment and critical dialogue.

