Theatre Wallay To Stage A Unique Play 'Chirya Ghar' Tomorrow
Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 01:12 PM
ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Theatre Wallay would stage a unique play 'Chirya Ghar' an adaptation of 'The Zoo Story by Edward Albee on October 9 here at the Farm.
The Zoo Story is an American play that was shunned by New York producers.
The first-ever performance of the play was held in Germany in 1959.
Later, it was performed in New York (Off-Broadway) and continued to be performed for 17 months.
The play was directed by Usama Ahmad Khan. The debutant director carried out experiments throughout this play.
Theatre Wallay is a non-commercial group of artists with a passion for theatre and literature.
The group is also involved in 'Theatre for Social Change' projects and works to promote the use of the creative expression as a tool for empowerment and critical dialogue.
