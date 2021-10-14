UrduPoint.com

Theatre Wallay To Start New Series 'Gupshup With Gurus' From Oct 23

Chand Sahkeel 4 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 01:06 PM

"Theatre Wallay" would start a new series "Gupshup with Gurus" featuring conversation with prominent singers and artists about their respective fields from October 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :"Theatre Wallay" would start a new series "Gupshup with Gurus" featuring conversation with prominent singers and artists about their respective fields from October 23.

In this regard, the first session would be organized with Arieb Azhar, a well known for his unique brand of music, Director Theatre walay Fiza Khan told APP on Thursday.

"We will be talking to him about his passion for music and his stance on the arts in Pakistan," she said.

He will, of course, sing a song or two and respond to participants' questions as well.

Arieb Azhar's first album, Wajj, released in 2006, consisted of eight tracks, in which he vocalized the classical lyrics of sufi poets like Khawaja Ghulam Farid, Bulleh Shah, Mian Muhammad Bakhsh, and even the contemporary lyrics of Sarmad Sehbai.

He is also known for his Husn-e-Haqiqi song at Coke Studio (Pakistan).

