Theatre Wally to start online weekly storytelling session from April 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Theater Wally would started online weekly storytelling session in urdu and English for kids between 5 to 9 years age from April 26.

"They will feature a magical journey across distant lands, where kids will meet fantastical creatures and fascinating people".

An organizer of Theater Wally said, it would be live on facebook to mesmerize children during this intense situation of Corona pandemic.

He said the first session would start from April 26 adding that grownups who are kids at heart would enjoy this too.

Our non profit organization is working since long to mesmerize audience through different ways, he stated.