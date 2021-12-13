UrduPoint.com

Theatre Workshops Series To Start From Dec 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Theater Wallay would organized a 3rd Theatre Workshops series from December 19 to be conducted by Safeer, a renowned Instructor at 'The Farm Banigala.'Safeer has over 20 years of theatre experience and he has attended various training courses conducted by various Fulbright scholars in past seven years.

Among his theatre teachers were Musadiq Sanwal, David Studwell, Kathleen Mulligan, and his Improv guru Jim Robinson, a Theatre Wallay official informed.

