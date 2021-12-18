UrduPoint.com

Theatre Workshops Series To Start Tomorrow

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 46 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 11:44 AM

Theatre Workshops series to start tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Theater Wallay would organized a 3rd Theatre Workshops series from December 19 (Sunday) to be conducted by Safeer, a renowned Instructor at 'The Farm Banigala.' Safeer has over 20 years of theatre experience and he has attended various training courses conducted by various Fulbright scholars in past seven years.

Among his theatre teachers were Musadiq Sanwal, David Studwell, Kathleen Mulligan, and his Improv guru Jim Robinson, a Theatre Wallay official informed.

