These celebs have been included in Pakistan’s first ever youth council

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

At least 33 members have been included in the first ever youth council of Pakistan.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 30th June, 2019) The government has constituted Pakistan’s first ever youth council.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the formation of the youth council.

At least 33 members have been included in the first ever youth council of Pakistan.

Prominent figures from sports, religion, academia, arts and culture, and economics have been made a part of the council.

The following Pakistani celebrities are a part of the council:

Mahira Khan

Drama, movie star and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Mahira Khan is included in the 33-member council.

Muniba Mazari

Anchorperson and Pakistan’s ambassador for UN Women Muniba Mazari is a part of the council.

Hamza Ali Abbasi

Actor and anchorperson Hamza Ali Abbasi, who has bagged multiple awards, has been included in the council.

Zoe Viccaji

Musician with multiple awards, Zoe Viccaji will be a part of the council.

Marvia Malik

Pakistan’s first transgender newscaster Marvia Malik is also a member of the youth council.

The council is aimed at increasing the participation of youth in the country’s decision making.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is the patron in chief of the council while Usman Dar will be the chairman.

Usman Dar in his message said that today marks an important day for the youth of the country.