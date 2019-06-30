UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

These Celebs Have Been Included In Pakistan’s First Ever Youth Council

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 46 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 03:29 PM

These celebs have been included in Pakistan’s first ever youth council

At least 33 members have been included in the first ever youth council of Pakistan.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 30th June, 2019) The government has constituted Pakistan’s first ever youth council.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the formation of the youth council.

At least 33 members have been included in the first ever youth council of Pakistan.

Prominent figures from sports, religion, academia, arts and culture, and economics have been made a part of the council.

The following Pakistani celebrities are a part of the council:

Mahira Khan

Drama, movie star and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Mahira Khan is included in the 33-member council.

Muniba Mazari

Anchorperson and Pakistan’s ambassador for UN Women Muniba Mazari is a part of the council.

Hamza Ali Abbasi

Actor and anchorperson Hamza Ali Abbasi, who has bagged multiple awards, has been included in the council.

Zoe Viccaji

Musician with multiple awards, Zoe Viccaji will be a part of the council.

Marvia Malik

Pakistan’s first transgender newscaster Marvia Malik is also a member of the youth council.

The council is aimed at increasing the participation of youth in the country’s decision making.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is the patron in chief of the council while Usman Dar will be the chairman.

Usman Dar in his message said that today marks an important day for the youth of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Film And Movies Sports United Nations Hamza Ali Abbasi Mahira Khan Women From Government UNHCR

Recent Stories

SEHA completes 60 successful kidney transplant ope ..

30 minutes ago

UAE exporters’ F&amp;B products win awards for c ..

45 minutes ago

UNHCR, Twitter launch global campaign #KnitForRefu ..

1 hour ago

Dolphin force deployed in Murree for tourists' sec ..

2 hours ago

Saudi-led coalition intercepts two Houthi drones t ..

2 hours ago

PM Imran forms Pakistan’s first ever youth counc ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.