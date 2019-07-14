UrduPoint.com
These Pakistani Celebs Took The Bottle Cap Challenge And Nailed It!

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 01:54 PM

Jumping on the band wagon, some Pakistani celebrities also took the challenge and some of them actually did a great job.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 14th July, 2019) The Bottle Cap Challenge has taken the internet by storm.

The local and international celebrities have been showing their mettle taking this challenge.

Several international celebrities like Jason Statham, Justin Bieber, and Mariah Carey, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff took the challenge and nailed.

Here are some of the Pakistani celebs who took the #bottlecapchallenge.

Mehwish Hayat

Sadaf Kanwal

Feroze Khan

Navin Waqar

Amna Ilyas

