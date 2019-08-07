UrduPoint.com
Thespianz Sufi Folk Festival From Sept. 19 Held At Shah Abdul Latif University

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 9 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 05:51 PM

Four-day Thespianz Sufi folk festival-2019 will be held at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur from September 19 to 22

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Four-day Thespianz Sufi folk festival-2019 will be held at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur from September 19 to 22.

SALU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr Parveen Shah and Chairman Thespianz Foundation, Karachi Faisal Malik jointly announced the schedule of the festival at a press conference, said a press release here on Wednesday.

The festival is being jointly organised by the Thespianz Foundation, Karachi and the SALU.

Speaking at the press conference, the SALU VC said that the festival is the continuity of International Peace day at the university with variety of folk performances by prominent artists from across the country.

The personalities who will be attending the festival include Wahid Allan Faqeer, Jamshed Sabri Brother, Krishan Lal Bheel.

