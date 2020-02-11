UrduPoint.com
Third Death Anniversary Of Qazi Wajid Observed Today

The third death anniversary of eminent drama artist and actor Qazi Wajid is being observed on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The third death anniversary of eminent drama artist and actor Qazi Wajid is being observed on Tuesday.

Born on 26 May 1930, Qazi Wajid played remarkable roles in famous tv plays Tanhaiyaan, Dhoop Kinare, Mehndi, Khuda Ki Basti and Ankahi besides working in lot of movies drama serials.

He was awarded with Pride of Performance as part of acknowledgment of his unique roles.

He died in Karachi on 11 February 2018, leaving behind him millions of his mourning fans.

